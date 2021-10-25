Reivers bounce back from loss in weekend tournament

NJCAA Division-I No. 8 Iowa Western volleyball suffered a setback to start the weekend at the Jefferson College Invite on Friday, losing to No. 5 Missouri State University-West Plains in four sets, 25-16, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22.

However, the Reivers bounced back from this defeat to win three straight matches against Jefferson College (25-20, 25-24, 22-25, 24-26, 15-6), Illinois Central College (25-22, 25-12, 25-14) and D-I No. 14 Seward County Community College (25-20, 26-26, 25-20, 2-25, 15-9).

"We got shocked by West Plains and mentally had to recover from that throughout the rest of the weekend," head coach Alicia Williams said. "Cherlin Antonio has moved over to the outside and has really helped our offense, but we had to work through some rotational differences with that move. I think we will have time to execute the change, but we were sloppy this weekend."

Cherlin Antonio led IWCC with 66 kills during the tournament, Maike Bertens added 49 and Dayan Malave finished with 48. Malave also blocked 21 shots.

Yadhira Anchante dished out 196 assists and served a team-high four aces. Iowa Western served 22 aces as a squad.

Duru Ozkan paced the Reivers in digs with 82.

IWCC is now 27-3 on the season.

Iowa Western is in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at home, against Marshalltown in the regular-season finale.