Reivers bowling makes history

Iowa Western men's bowling made history this past weekend at the midland Invite on Saturday and Sunday winning the first team title in program history.

Iowa Western defeated Baker University 3-0 in the best of five baker format for the championship.

The Reivers finished sixth out of the twelve teams in the qualification round. The team finished that round with a score of 8,734 total.

Sophomore Jacob Schuster led Iowa Western during qualifying with a score of 1038 to finish eighth in the individual team games.

Freshman Cameron Brundage made his collegiate debut with a score of 1015 to finish 13th overall.

A ninth and tenth frame double by Brundage and Derek Baucom advanced the Reivers into the quarterfinals over the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Huskers.

During the quarterfinals, the team posted a school-record score of 909 in four baker games that sent them into the semi-finals. The team then out-scored Kansas Wesleyan and Missouri Baptist to advance to the finals versus Baker University.

On the women's side, the Reivers qualified eighth out of eleven teams, led by Freshman Jerika Koopmeiners with a score of 845.

The Reivers are back in action on Saturday and Sunday at the Midwest Collegiate Championships in Wauwatosa, WI.