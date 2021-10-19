Reivers clinch No. 1 seed

NJCAA Division-I No. 5 Iowa Western women's soccer clinched the No. 1 seed in the regional playoffs on Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Iowa Central at home. The Reivers also clinched the regular-season conference championship.

The Reivers netted two goals in the first half when the Tritons cut the lead in half early in the second. But, The Reivers responded with two more goals in eight minutes to clinch the victory.

"We played alright. We did what we had to do," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "At the end of the day we had to win by one goal. That was enough to secure first seed in the tournament and continue our streak on conference regular-season championships. At the end of the day we got the result we deserved."

The Reivers needed to win by at least one goal to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Iowa Western captured a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute by forcing an own goal, and Marie Wuentel stretched the lead to two with an unassisted goal in the 31st minute.

Iowa Central cut the lead to 2-1 in the 53rd minute. Ririka Kamimura found the back of the net in the 71st minute off an assist from Ella Pelletier.

The Reivers added an insurance goal in the 79th minute when Mayu Inokawa scored in the 79th minute.