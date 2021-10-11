 Skip to main content
Reivers coast by Illinois Central
Reivers coast by Illinois Central

  • Updated
  • 0
DSC03935.jpg (copy)

Reiver Goalkeeper Judit Goliveras defends the goal in a game last year. 

 COURTESY NJCAA FILE

NJCAA Division-I No. 8 Iowa Western women's soccer took care of Illinois Central College on the road on Saturday, winning 3-1.

The IWCC Reivers scored the first three goals of the match. Yoshiki Kitadai score in the 23rd minute off an assist from Marie Quentel, Addison Moser stretched the lead to two in the 48th minute off an assist from Paula Boza and Boza scored the third goal in the 71st minute off an assist from Kitadai.

The Cougars scored their lone goal in the 83rd minute.

Iowa Western's offense berated Illinois Central getting off 24 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Illinois Central only got four shots off, Iowa Western goalie Judit Goliveras finished with three saves.

Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. at home against Indian Hills.

Iowa Western (10-1) 1 2 -- 3

Illinois Central (7-5) 0 1 -- 1 

