Reivers defeat Conquistadors in season opener

Iowa Western football forced four turnovers and outscored Dodge City Community College 35-7 in the final three quarters to win 38-14 on Saturday on the road to start the season.

The Reivers took an early lead on a 22-yard field goal from Noah Sauberan before allowing a touchdown on the next drive to fall behind 7-3.

Iowa Western responded at the beginning of the second quarter, going on an eight-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Moses Bryant. The Reivers never trailed again.

Iowa Western scored on its next possession, going 91 yards in nine plays. Milton Sargbah scored on a 13-yard run.

Dodge City cut the lead to three before the end of the half.

Iowa Western's defense came up big in the second half, scoring on a 13-yard fumble recovery by Wyatt Rhomer. Ryan Flournoy found Tony Bartalo on a 15-yard pass to score at the end of the third quarter and Sarghab scored his second touchdown of the game to give IWCC a 38-14 lead.

Nate Glantz completed 12 of 31 passes for 155 yards and Bartalo completed 4 of 6 for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Sarghab rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries and Bryan ran for 50 yards on nine handoffs.