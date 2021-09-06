 Skip to main content
Reivers defeat Conquistadors in season opener
Reivers defeat Conquistadors in season opener

Iowa Western football forced four turnovers and outscored Dodge City Community College 35-7 in the final three quarters to win 38-14 on Saturday on the road to start the season.

The Reivers took an early lead on a 22-yard field goal from Noah Sauberan before allowing a touchdown on the next drive to fall behind 7-3.

Iowa Western responded at the beginning of the second quarter, going on an eight-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Moses Bryant. The Reivers never trailed again.

Iowa Western scored on its next possession, going 91 yards in nine plays. Milton Sargbah scored on a 13-yard run.

Dodge City cut the lead to three before the end of the half.

Iowa Western's defense came up big in the second half, scoring on a 13-yard fumble recovery by Wyatt Rhomer. Ryan Flournoy found Tony Bartalo on a 15-yard pass to score at the end of the third quarter and Sarghab scored his second touchdown of the game to give IWCC a 38-14 lead.

Nate Glantz completed 12 of 31 passes for 155 yards and Bartalo completed 4 of 6 for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Sarghab rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries and Bryan ran for 50 yards on nine handoffs.

Latrez Shelton recorded one interception for the Reivers. Zach Strickland led the team in tackles with seven, Tyree hill, Jackson Filer and Ethan Weirather all had one sack and Jacob Ellis forced one fumble.

Iowa Western is in action next at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at home against Ellsworth Community College.

