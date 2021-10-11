Reivers edge Marshalltown

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer scored an early goal and held on for a 1-0 win at home on Saturday against No. 17 Marshalltown.

Both teams had limited opportunities, but it was the Reivers defense that stood out.

"It was just a gritty performance," head coach Mike Brown said. "I think a lot of people think, with soccer that, you have to have lots of possession to win the game. We only allowed two shots on goal. We did a good job. They can have all the possessions they want.

"If we only allow two shots on goal and make a big save at the end. That's all you have to do. I thought the first 15 minutes we were all over them. We made a change and lost momentum a little bit. In the second half they were pushing. They we're throwing a lot of numbers. We didn't adapt well, but for the most part we grinded at the end and managed the game well."

The goal came off a set piece in the 15th minute when Ibrahim Conde headed in a goal off the assist from Maruki Kawahara.

In total, Marshalltown only had two shots on goal, and Iowa Western finished with one. The Reivers totaled four shots as a team.

"That's the way our system is built," Brown said. "You don't want to give up shots in the box. Things like that. It was good."