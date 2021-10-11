Reivers edge Marshalltown

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer scored an early goal and held on for a 1-0 win at home on Saturday against No. 17 Marshalltown.
Both teams had limited opportunities, but it was the Reivers defense that stood out.
"It was just a gritty performance," head coach Mike Brown said. "I think a lot of people think, with soccer that, you have to have lots of possession to win the game. We only allowed two shots on goal. We did a good job. They can have all the possessions they want.
"If we only allow two shots on goal and make a big save at the end. That's all you have to do. I thought the first 15 minutes we were all over them. We made a change and lost momentum a little bit. In the second half they were pushing. They we're throwing a lot of numbers. We didn't adapt well, but for the most part we grinded at the end and managed the game well."
The goal came off a set piece in the 15th minute when Ibrahim Conde headed in a goal off the assist from Maruki Kawahara.
In total, Marshalltown only had two shots on goal, and Iowa Western finished with one. The Reivers totaled four shots as a team.
"That's the way our system is built," Brown said. "You don't want to give up shots in the box. Things like that. It was good."
Brown said the set pieces are an essential part of the team's offense.
"If you want to win championships, set pieces and defense is what wins championships," he said. "I'm very proud of the boys. They grinded we did what we needed to do and we move on."
Iowa Western is now 10-0-1. Brown said the team still has high goals of competing for a national title but knows there's a long way to go.
"Every day is a national championship game," Brown said. "We've got to approach it like that. Everyone is tired right now. You just have to approach it like a national championship game and get it done."
Iowa Western is in action next at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Indian Hills.
Marshalltown (7-3-1) 0 0 -- 0
Iowa Western (10-0-1) 1 0 -- 1