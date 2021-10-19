Reivers end regular season undefeated

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer finished the regular season undefeated on Tuesday with a 12-0 win over Iowa Central at home.

The Reivers locked up first place in the regional tournament on Saturday, with their victory over Iowa Lakes Community College.

"I thought we did well," head coach Mike Brown said. "I thought we took care of business."

Iowa Western scored three goals in the first half and poured on nine goals in the final 45 minutes.

Junior Casillas finished the game with two goals, coming in the 28th and 78th minutes, and Maruki Kawahara netted two goals in the 35th and 53rd minutes. Claudel Ngongang also scored two goals in the 73rd and 83rd minutes.

Moise Bombito, Ibrahim Conde, Diego Quintana, Edoardo Deglinnocenti, Sohei Matsumori and Evan Southern all scored goals as well.

Conde assisted on two of the goals.

Ngongang, Kawahara, Casillas, Conde, Quintana, Southern, Matsumort, Jesus De Vicente and Alvaro Jacinto all recorded one assist.

Iowa Western totaled 18 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

Iowa Western ends the regular season with a 13-0-1 record.