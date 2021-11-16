 Skip to main content
Reivers fall short against No. 3 Cardinals
Iowa Western

NJCAA Division II Iowa Western women's basketball battled with No. 3 Labette Community College and even led after the first quarter on Monday's road game.

But, the Reivers were outscored 19-9 in the second quarter and didn't bounce back in a 70-67 loss.

Iowa Western led 17-14 after the first 10 minutes, but Labette responded by taking a 33-26 lead by halftime.

The Reivers cut the lead to one by the end of the third quarter. The Cardinals outscored Iowa Western 22-20 in the fourth quarter.

IWCC had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation but saw its last-second 3-point attempt hit the side of the rim.

Iowa Western made 44.1% of their 59 field goals, but Labette put up 73 shots.

The Cardinals also went 18 of 25 from the charity stripe, compared to just 10 of 15 for Iowa Western. Labette also took advantage of 22 Reiver turnovers.

Iowa Western freshman guard Ndidiamaka Ndukew led all players with 22 points on an 8 of 13 night. She also made 5 of 6 from the line and grabbed four rebounds.

Sophomore guard Mary Delgado scored 14 points, and freshman forward Michelle Butler added 11.

Butler finished with a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ruba Abo Hashesh dished out a team-high five assists.

Iowa Western is in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Southeast Community College.

Iowa Western (0-2) 17 9 21 20 -- 67 

Labette (2-1) 14 19 15 22 -- 70

