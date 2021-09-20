Reivers overcome 12 stroke deficit to win invite

Iowa Western women's golf was down 12 strokes to Morningside University to start the second day of the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic hosted by Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, South Dakota.

Things got even worse when returner and All-American, Seira Kubo, injured her wrist when she hit a tree root on a swing.

The Reivers were able to rally and win by 10 strokes after Luisa Gibson and Minhae Gwon placed first and second with scored of 144 and 145.

"It was a good tournament for us," head coach Matt Robinson said. "Morningside College is a team you want to compare yourself with. They are a quality team and anytime you can compete with them says a lot.

"Day two we showed some grit. The four remaining girls really stepped up, especially Holly Elliot. She was seven over and her third hole. She closed out her final 15 holes at plus four. We needed that because we had to use her score because Kubo was out."

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Prairie Wolves Invite hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln.

Team Results

1. Iowa Western - 596

2. Morningside College - 606