Reivers overcome 12 stroke deficit to win invite
Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf was down 12 strokes to Morningside University to start the second day of the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic hosted by Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, South Dakota.

Things got even worse when returner and All-American, Seira Kubo, injured her wrist when she hit a tree root on a swing. 

The Reivers were able to rally and win by 10 strokes after Luisa Gibson and Minhae Gwon placed first and second with scored of 144 and 145. 

"It was a good tournament for us," head coach Matt Robinson said. "Morningside College is a team you want to compare yourself with. They are a quality team and anytime you can compete with them says a lot.

"Day two we showed some grit. The four remaining girls really stepped up, especially Holly Elliot. She was seven over and her third hole. She closed out her final 15 holes at plus four. We needed that because we had to use her score because Kubo was out." 

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Prairie Wolves Invite hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln. 

Team Results

1. Iowa Western - 596

2. Morningside College - 606

3. Dakota Wesleyan - 649

4. Briar Cliff - 665

5. Mount Marty - 673

6. Concordia - 694

7. Dordt - 698

8. College of St. Mary - 707

9. Doane - 730

10. Morningside B - 779

11. Buena Vista University - 791

12. Midland - 810

Individual Scores

1. Luisa Gibson - Iowa Western - 144

T2. Minhae Gwon - Iowa Western - 145

T2. Laia Badosa - Morningside - 145

4. Katie Graham - Iowa Western - 146

5. Sofia Castelan - Morningside - 148

6. Maria Zorrilla - Morningside - 151

7. Allison Temple - Bellevue - 153

8. Kendra Placke - Concordia - 157

T9. Rone Klein - Dakota Wesleyan - 158

T9. Kelsey Heath - Mount Marty - 158

T14. Holly Elliott - Iowa Western - 164

T14. Katie Schweers - Iowa Western Ind. - 164

63. Sam Doughty - Iowa Western Ind. - 216

WD. Seira Kuno - Iowa Western - WD

