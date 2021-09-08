 Skip to main content
Reivers overcome adversity
Reivers overcome adversity

IW_WSoccer_IndianHills0059.jpg

Reivers Forward (19) Ririka Kamimura scores the game winning goal in a match last year. Iowa Western defeated Hawkeye Community College on Wednesday. 

 TRAVIS JACOBSEN, IOWA WESTERN

Change of plans at the last minute caused a lot of uncertainty for Iowa Western women's soccer on Wednesday.

The Reivers were originally slated to play Hawkeye Community College at home on Tuesday.

But, field conditions forced IWCC to move the game to Tuesday at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Not only did Iowa Western have to switch locations, but many players had academic requirements to also balance on Wednesday.

None of that mattered come game time, as the Reivers handled the Red Tails in a 3-0 victory to stay undefeated at 5-0.

"I thought they did really well," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "It was a little difficult for us. The uncertainty of the fixture was tough to plan for. The girls just had a busy school day. There was a lot of stuff going on.

"I thought the girls when they got there were focused and that was probably their best performance of the year so far. That was good to see."

Sophomore Paula Boza opened the scoring in the 42nd minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Sophomore Yoshiki Kitadai scored in the 51st minute on an assist from freshman Marie Quentel. The Reivers sealed the victory in the 59th minute when Quentel found sophomore Ririka Kamimura.

"Quentel was relentless there in the midfield for us," Sanchez said. "I thought our outside backs did really well, Breanna Johnson and Jessica Slater, stepping into the lineup. They found the spaces that Hawkeye was giving us. It helped our attack be more dynamic.

"Sydnee Marlow looked pretty comfortable back there in goal. Out center backs of Barbara Russo and Roser Badia did a really good job of settling us down."

Iowa Western controlled the ball for most of the game, finishing with 21 shots. Hawkeye only recorded three shots. IWCC ended with 11 corner kicks.

The Reivers are scheduled to be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Southeastern Community College. 

Tags

