Reivers overcome adversity

Change of plans at the last minute caused a lot of uncertainty for Iowa Western women's soccer on Wednesday.

The Reivers were originally slated to play Hawkeye Community College at home on Tuesday.

But, field conditions forced IWCC to move the game to Tuesday at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Not only did Iowa Western have to switch locations, but many players had academic requirements to also balance on Wednesday.

None of that mattered come game time, as the Reivers handled the Red Tails in a 3-0 victory to stay undefeated at 5-0.

"I thought they did really well," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "It was a little difficult for us. The uncertainty of the fixture was tough to plan for. The girls just had a busy school day. There was a lot of stuff going on.

"I thought the girls when they got there were focused and that was probably their best performance of the year so far. That was good to see."

Sophomore Paula Boza opened the scoring in the 42nd minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.