Reivers ride hot start to victory

NJCAA Division II No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball started Monday’s home game on a 13-2 run thanks to eight points from sophomore guard Roland McCoy and led by as many as 21 points. But, the Reivers had to battle adversity late as No. 14 Central Community College-Columbus cut the lead to five with two minutes left in the game.

But, The Reivers never trailed and won 78-70.

“I like our poise in the second half,” IWCC head coach Chad Van Rissen said. “I thought they really challenged us in a lot of areas that we’ve been challenged with in the past, but I thought they were very consistent with coming at us. I liked how our guys stepped up, never wavered from being confident and doing the things we needed to do to win.”

The two teams traded baskets early in the contest, and Iowa Western led 25-17 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Reivers held their lead and led 44-31 at halftime. McCoy scored 25 points in the first half and finished the game with 28 points.

“I really felt it during the warmups,” McCoy said. “I got into my rhythm and my shot and eventually it just carried into the game. I was just focusing on taking the right shots and focusing in on knocking those down.”