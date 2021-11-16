Reivers ride hot start to victory

NJCAA Division II No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball started Monday’s home game on a 13-2 run thanks to eight points from sophomore guard Roland McCoy and led by as many as 21 points. But, the Reivers had to battle adversity late as No. 14 Central Community College-Columbus cut the lead to five with two minutes left in the game.
But, The Reivers never trailed and won 78-70.
“I like our poise in the second half,” IWCC head coach Chad Van Rissen said. “I thought they really challenged us in a lot of areas that we’ve been challenged with in the past, but I thought they were very consistent with coming at us. I liked how our guys stepped up, never wavered from being confident and doing the things we needed to do to win.”
The two teams traded baskets early in the contest, and Iowa Western led 25-17 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Reivers held their lead and led 44-31 at halftime. McCoy scored 25 points in the first half and finished the game with 28 points.
“I really felt it during the warmups,” McCoy said. “I got into my rhythm and my shot and eventually it just carried into the game. I was just focusing on taking the right shots and focusing in on knocking those down.”
Central slowed down McCoy in the second half but struggled to find a defensive adjustment to slow him down in the first. McCoy shot 7 of 9 from behind the arc.
“I was definitely surprised,” he said. “Usually teams make adjustments according to who’s kind of hot in the game. It was really surprising for me, but obviously I had to take advantage of the opportunity and I did.”
Iowa Western picked up right where it left off in the second half converting two and-one opportunities.
But Central battled back and went on an 8-4 run to cut the lead to 54-39 nearly four minutes into the second half.
The Raiders cut the lead to 10 with just over 13 minutes remaining on a 3-point shot and back to nine with six and a half left. The Reivers sank a pair of free throws to stretch the lead back to 65-54.
The two teams traded baskets, but Central cut the lead to seven with just under five minutes left.
Iowa Western called a timeout and responded with a 3 from redshirt sophomore guard Thomas Faber.
The Raiders didn’t go away, hitting a 3 of its own to make the score 72-65 with under four minutes left.
Central sank a pair of free throws to come within five out of the time out.
The Reivers responded with two shots of their own from the charity stripe and forced a stop on defense to make the score 74-67 with two minutes showing on the clock.
Central refused to go away and converted two more free ones to cut the lead back to five points with 90 seconds remaining.
But, Iowa Western responded one more time and freshman guard Jaden Flournoy converted a three-point opportunity to stretch the lead back to three possessions with just over a minute left.
McCoy sank 1 of 2 at the line to make the score 78-70 with 47 seconds left, and the Reivers dribbled out the rest of the clock.
“I was really trying to get our guys to focus on the defensive end,” Van Rissen said about his message late in the game. “I felt like we just weren’t quite as focused within our responsibilities, within our team defense. Offensively I just wanted to continue to attack the rim. They did a pretty good job of protecting the paint.”
The win improves the Reivers’ record to 6-0 on the season. Iowa Western will play next at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Southeast Community College.
“It definitely feels great,” McCoy said about the undefeated start. “It all starts in practice. If we lock in practice, do what we have to do, focus in, it eventually carries on into the game.
“Now going forward it’s just about consistency, just continuing to work hard in practice and focus in. When we go through matchups with different teams just lock in one those so we can continue the streak going forward.”