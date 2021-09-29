 Skip to main content
Reivers rout Tritons
Reivers rout Tritons

Anna Hall gets ready to fire on goal for the Reivers in a game last year.

NJCAA No. 7 Iowa Western women’s soccer bounced back from its first defeat of the season on Wednesday in an 11-0 victory over Iowa Central Community College on the road.

The Reivers scored three goals in the first half and added eight in the second.

Iowa Western is now 7-1 on the season.

“It feels good to get it corrected. It was a good response from the team,” head coach Adam Sanchez said. “Whenever you lose a game you just want to make sure it doesn’t turn into two. I think the girls were focused. I think their prep was good. Their mentality was excellent.”

Sophomore Anna Hall scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute.

She also assisted on three others.

Sophomore Paula Boza led the Reivers with three goals.

Both of Iowa Western’s center backs, sophomores Barbara Russo and Mayu Inokawa, netted goals.

Freshman Addison Moser added two goals.

“I think it was all our mentality and shaking off last game,” Sanchez said about what led to the success. “We came out and played our brand of soccer. On Saturday I think we went away from it and didn’t play the principles and the basics of what we found our soccer on. We wanted to get back to that. We moved the ball really well. We created lots and lots of chances and then we had the quality to put it away.”

Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home against Iowa Lakes Community College.

Iowa Western (7-1) 3 8 — 11

Iowa Central (3-5) 0 0 — 0

