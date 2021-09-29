Reivers route Tritons

NJCAA No. 7 Iowa Western women's soccer bounced back from its first defeat of the season on Wednesday in an 11-0 victory over Iowa Central Community College on the road.

The Reivers scored three goals in the first half and added eight in the second.

Iowa Western is now 7-1 on the season.

"It feels good to get it corrected. It was a good response from the team," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "Whenever you lose a game you just want to make sure it doesn't turn into two. I think the girls were focused. I think their prep was good. Their mentality was excellent."

Sophomore Anna Hall scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute.

She also assisted on three others.

Sophomore Paula Boza led the Reivers with three goals.

Both of Iowa Western's center backs, sophomores Barbara Russo and Mayu Inokawa, netted goals.

Freshman Addison Moser added two goals.