Reivers sail by Eagles

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western Community College men's soccer bounced back from a 1-1 draw this past Saturday to route Scott Community College 14-0 at home.

Giorgio Probo scored the first goal in the second minute of the game and the Reivers rolled from there.

"We took care of business," head coach Mike Brown said. "For us now we have to focus on Saturday and get ready for Marshalltown."

Wawa Palga scored in the eighth minute, Moise Bombito scored in the ninth minute, Maruki Kawahara added one in the 19th minute, Jiwoo Lee found the back of the net in the 34th minute, Ibrahim Conde tallied one in the 35th minute and Sohei Matsumori gave the Reivers a 7-0 lead in the 38th minute.

Junior Casillas started the scoring in the second half with a goal in the 58th minute, Matsumori scored his second goal in the 60th minute, Carlos Santamaria scored in the 66th minute, Casillas added another in the 77th, Palga scored his second in the 78th, Claudel Ngongang push the lead to 13 in the 81 and Edoardo Deglinnocenti scored the final goal in the 84th.

In total, Iowa Western got off 27 shots, 14 of which were on goal.

Iowa Western men will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Marshalltown.

The Iowa Western women's team also defeated Scott Community College 7-0. Results for the meet were not amiable.