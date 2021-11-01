 Skip to main content
Reivers shutout Lakers in regional championship
Reivers shutout Lakers in regional championship

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer limited No. 6 Iowa Lakes to just three shots on goal during Sunday's Region XI championship in Treynor, winning 2-0 to advance to the district final. 

The shutout was the 12th of the year for the Reivers.

Moise Bombito opened the scoring the 37th minute off an assist from Wawa Palga and Claudel Ngongang scored an insurance goal in the 79th minute off another assist from Palga. 

Iowa Western totaled nine shots, two of which were on goal. Iowa Lakes finished with six shots. 

Iowa Western will play No. 13 Lewis & Clark Community College on Friday in the district semifinal. Location and time are still to be announced. 

Iowa Lakes (15-3-1) 0 0 -- 0

Iowa Western (15-0-1) 1 1 -- 2

