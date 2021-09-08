Reivers sweep podium at Peru State Invite

Iowa Western women's golf has set high goals coming into the 2021 season. After finishing fourth at national last year, head coach Matt Robinson and his team hope to do even better this year.

The ultimate goal - bring home the national championship.

That journey started on Tuesday at the Peru State College Invite. The Reivers dominated the field, winning the team trophy and sweeping the podium with all five golfers in the top five of the tournament.

Iowa Western finished with a two-day total of 611, defeating second-place St. Mary's by 108 strokes.

Seira Kubo and Minhae Gwon tied for first with a score of 150, Luisa Gibson came in third after carding a 154, Katie Graham tallied a 157 for fourth, and Katie Schweers finished with a 167 for fifth.

Iowa Western is in action next on Sept. 17 at the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic at Two Rivers Golf Club in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Briar Cliff University hosts the tournament.