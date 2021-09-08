 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reivers sweep podium at Peru State Invite
0 comments

Reivers sweep podium at Peru State Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf has set high goals coming into the 2021 season. After finishing fourth at national last year, head coach Matt Robinson and his team hope to do even better this year.

The ultimate goal - bring home the national championship.

That journey started on Tuesday at the Peru State College Invite. The Reivers dominated the field, winning the team trophy and sweeping the podium with all five golfers in the top five of the tournament.

Iowa Western finished with a two-day total of 611, defeating second-place St. Mary's by 108 strokes.

Seira Kubo and Minhae Gwon tied for first with a score of 150, Luisa Gibson came in third after carding a 154, Katie Graham tallied a 157 for fourth, and Katie Schweers finished with a 167 for fifth.

Iowa Western is in action next on Sept. 17 at the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic at Two Rivers Golf Club in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Briar Cliff University hosts the tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lillie continues hot streak
Amateur

Lillie continues hot streak

  • Updated

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…

Amateur

Lynx comeback to start 2-0

  • Updated

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Titans outswim Tigers
Amateur

Titans outswim Tigers

  • Updated

Lewis Central swimming only won four of 11 events, but pulled out an 82-81 win on the road at Carroll in the first dual of the season.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert