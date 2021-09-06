 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reivers volleyball wins McCook Tournament to start season
0 comments

Reivers volleyball wins McCook Tournament to start season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IWCC vs Mineral (Area Kohler) 2.jpg (copy)

Elaina Bohnet of Iowa Western, an Abraham Lincoln graduate, goes low for a dig in a match last year. The Reivers started the season 4-0. 

 DON KOHLER, IOWA WESTERN FILE

Iowa Western volleyball ended last season with a national championship and wasted no time getting to work to start the 2021 season. The Reivers went 4-0 on Friday and Saturday, winning the McCook Community College tournament.

Iowa Western started the season with a 3-0 sweep over Independence Community College (25-15, 25-17 and 25-13) and defeated Midland College 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20) on Friday.

The Reivers started Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Garden City Community College (26-16, 25-13 and 25-18) and ended the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over Hutchinson (25-16, 25-16, 25-17).

In the match against Independence, Aleeya Jones led Iowa Western in kills with 11, aces with three and digs with 11. Yadhira Anchante recorded 34 assists.

Emma Prentice and Cherlin Antonio recorded 11 kills each against Midland to pace Iowa Western in the second match, Anchante added 38 more assists, Trinity Zika served two aces, and Duru Ozkan finished with 18 digs. Delaney Esterling blocked four shots.

Dayan Malave recorded a team-high 10 kills against Garden City, Anchante added 37 more assists and Ozkan had 15 digs.

Malave led the team in kills against Hutchinson with eight, Anchante had 28 more assists, Elaina Bohnet served four aces and recorded 10 digs and Malava stuffed six shots at the net.

Iowa Western is in action next at 3 p.m. on Friday vs Western Nebraska Community College in Sterling, Colorado.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pekny top of his class
Amateur

Pekny top of his class

Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.

+2
Lillie continues hot streak
Amateur

Lillie continues hot streak

  • Updated

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…

Amateur

Lynx comeback to start 2-0

  • Updated

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Riverside runner up at AHSTW
Amateur

Riverside runner up at AHSTW

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball won three matches on Saturday, finishing runner up in the AHSTW Invite. The Bulldogs finished 3-2 with wins over Thomas J…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert