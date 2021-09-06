Reivers volleyball wins McCook Tournament to start season

Iowa Western volleyball ended last season with a national championship and wasted no time getting to work to start the 2021 season. The Reivers went 4-0 on Friday and Saturday, winning the McCook Community College tournament.

Iowa Western started the season with a 3-0 sweep over Independence Community College (25-15, 25-17 and 25-13) and defeated Midland College 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20) on Friday.

The Reivers started Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Garden City Community College (26-16, 25-13 and 25-18) and ended the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over Hutchinson (25-16, 25-16, 25-17).

In the match against Independence, Aleeya Jones led Iowa Western in kills with 11, aces with three and digs with 11. Yadhira Anchante recorded 34 assists.

Emma Prentice and Cherlin Antonio recorded 11 kills each against Midland to pace Iowa Western in the second match, Anchante added 38 more assists, Trinity Zika served two aces, and Duru Ozkan finished with 18 digs. Delaney Esterling blocked four shots.

Dayan Malave recorded a team-high 10 kills against Garden City, Anchante added 37 more assists and Ozkan had 15 digs.