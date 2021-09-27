 Skip to main content
Reivers volleyball wins two over weekend
Iowa Western freshman Cherlin Antonio slams down a kill in a match earlier this year. 

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN FILE PHOTO

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western Volleyball won a pair of games on Saturday at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, against Neosho County Community College and D-II No. 6 Johnson County Community College.

The Rivers defeated Neosho County CC in four sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17, before winning a five-set thriller over Johnson County CC, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 18-16.

Iowa Western is now 14-1 on the season after the wins.

Maike Bertens led the Reivers with 29 kills, Dayan Malave added 26 and Emma Prentice tallied 23. Malave also blocked seven shots.

Yadhira Anchante recorded a team-high 112 assists and six serving aces.

Duru Ozkan finished with 41 digs.

Iowa Western is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Marshalltown Community College.

