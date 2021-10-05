 Skip to main content
Reivers win four at Marshalltown
  • Updated
Hawkeye_0012.jpg

Iowa Western’s Dayan Malave (13) and Emma Prentice (8) go up for a block in a match on Monday at home.

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN FILE PHOTO

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western volleyball won four more matches Thursday through Saturday in Marshalltown to advance its record to 18-1. 

The Reivers earned wins over Marshalltown Community College (25-12, 25-16, 25-6), Jefferson College (25-18, 25-15, 25-17), No. 18 Mineral Area College (25-19. 25-18, 25-18) and No. 8 Missouri State University - West Plains (22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13).

"I thought we played really well," head coach Alicia Williams said. "We had some injuries so we needed a few people to step up. Rana Kamis and Aleeya Jones stepped in at different times and did a really nice job for us against West Plains. We knew it would be a dog fight. 

"I thought Dayan Malave did a great job offensively. I also felt like we stuck to our game plan and took the grizzlies out of system. It was a really good win for us, as well as the other three that we took care of business on." 

Sophomore outside hitter Maike Bertens led Iowa Western with 36 kills, sophomore middle blocker Dayan Malave totaled 35 and freshman opposite hitter Cherlin Antonio tallied 33. 

Sophomore setter Yadhira Anchante paced the Reivers with 158 assists. 

Sophomore defensive specialist Aleeya Jones served 11 aces and Anchante collected 10 serves. Jones also finished with a team-high 22 digs. Freshman defensive specialist Duru Ozkan had 17 digs. 

Anchante blocked 22 shots at the net and Malave stuffed 19 shots. 

The Reivers have now won 10 matches in a row. 

Iowa Western is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday in Scottsbluff for a two-day tournament. Iowa Western will play McCook Community College, No. 16 Western Nebraska Community College and No. 14 Central Wyoming College. 

