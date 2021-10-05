Reivers win four at Marshalltown

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western volleyball won four more matches Thursday through Saturday in Marshalltown to advance its record to 18-1.

The Reivers earned wins over Marshalltown Community College (25-12, 25-16, 25-6), Jefferson College (25-18, 25-15, 25-17), No. 18 Mineral Area College (25-19. 25-18, 25-18) and No. 8 Missouri State University - West Plains (22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13).

"I thought we played really well," head coach Alicia Williams said. "We had some injuries so we needed a few people to step up. Rana Kamis and Aleeya Jones stepped in at different times and did a really nice job for us against West Plains. We knew it would be a dog fight.

"I thought Dayan Malave did a great job offensively. I also felt like we stuck to our game plan and took the grizzlies out of system. It was a really good win for us, as well as the other three that we took care of business on."

Sophomore outside hitter Maike Bertens led Iowa Western with 36 kills, sophomore middle blocker Dayan Malave totaled 35 and freshman opposite hitter Cherlin Antonio tallied 33.

Sophomore setter Yadhira Anchante paced the Reivers with 158 assists.