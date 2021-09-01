Reivers win fourth straight

Iowa Western women's soccer remained undefeated, defeating Northeast Community College 3-1 on Wednesday in Norfolk.

The Reivers opened the scoring when Marie Quentel scored in the seventh minute and Rylie Jacobsen scored off an assist from Anna Hall to give IWCC a two-goal lead in the 18th minute.

The Hawks cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 26th minute.

But, Iowa Western sealed the match in the 82nd with another goal from Quentel.

"We played alright. I think we made progress from last game," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We were missing a few key players in the lineup. I thought our depth stepped up and put in some really good performances to give us a chance to win. That was great to see. Anytime you can win games when you don't have your best 11 it's a good thing."

Iowa Western peppered the Northeast goalie for much of the game, finishing with 11 shots, 9 of which were on goal.

The Reivers defense also faced more pressure than they have seen through the first few games. Iowa Western goalkeeper Judit Goliveras faced five shots, finishing with four saves.

Sanchez gave credit to Northeast's counterattack.