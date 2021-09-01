Reivers win fourth straight

Iowa Western women's soccer remained undefeated, defeating Northeast Community College 3-1 on Wednesday in Norfolk.
The Reivers opened the scoring when Marie Quentel scored in the seventh minute and Rylie Jacobsen scored off an assist from Anna Hall to give IWCC a two-goal lead in the 18th minute.
The Hawks cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 26th minute.
But, Iowa Western sealed the match in the 82nd with another goal from Quentel.
"We played alright. I think we made progress from last game," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We were missing a few key players in the lineup. I thought our depth stepped up and put in some really good performances to give us a chance to win. That was great to see. Anytime you can win games when you don't have your best 11 it's a good thing."
Iowa Western peppered the Northeast goalie for much of the game, finishing with 11 shots, 9 of which were on goal.
The Reivers defense also faced more pressure than they have seen through the first few games. Iowa Western goalkeeper Judit Goliveras faced five shots, finishing with four saves.
Sanchez gave credit to Northeast's counterattack.
"Northeast, what they do really well is they counter attack," he said. "We just didn't deal with one of their counterattacks very well. To be fair, we didn't deal with a lot of them. They broke free on the one and got a good finish off of a deep throw-in. We could have done better up the field to prevent that throw-in.
"Credit to Northeast to really fight back and battle it out. They're never out of the game. They just grind, and they keep playing, and they keep fighting. You give them any type of belief, and they play even better. Today was a good example of that."
Sanchez did say he was happy with the performance of his offense.
"I thought we did a good job of trying to get to the spaces that we wanted to attack," he said. "We know Northeast fairly well. We know the space they kind of give up and let opponents have."
Iowa Western is outscoring opponents 14-3 after this game.
The Reivers will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Hawkeye Community College.