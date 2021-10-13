Reivers win Northwest Iowa Collegiate Showcase

"We played well overall. Very pleased with how patient the guys played," Assistant coach Derrick Cedar said in a press release. "A 36-hole day is a marathon and, you have to stay even-keeled mentally all day. To come back with an even better score in the afternoon showed that they were in the right mindset. Even though we had the lead after two rounds, we felt like we left some shots out there. We all just had a feeling a low round was coming so it felt great to prove it with a 276."