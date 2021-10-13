Reivers win Northwest Iowa Collegiate Showcase

NJCAA Division-I No. 5 Iowa Western men's golf won the Northwest Iowa Collegiate Showcase by 23 strokes on Sunday and Monday at the Spencer Golf and Country Club.
Thomas Craig was the individual medalist after shooting 12 under. Gustav Sjoberg tallied a card of six under, Graedon Woodward placed sixth, shooting three under, and Marcus Eriksen shot one under for eighth.
Jason Kolbas came in ninth, Harry Johnson tied for 10th, and Min Wook Gwon tied for 14th.
"We played well overall. Very pleased with how patient the guys played," Assistant coach Derrick Cedar said in a press release. "A 36-hole day is a marathon and, you have to stay even-keeled mentally all day. To come back with an even better score in the afternoon showed that they were in the right mindset. Even though we had the lead after two rounds, we felt like we left some shots out there. We all just had a feeling a low round was coming so it felt great to prove it with a 276."
Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday for the Grand View University Innovational in Ankeny. The Invite is a two-day tournament that will wrap up on Tuesday.