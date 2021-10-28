 Skip to main content
Reivers win regular season finale
Reivers win regular season finale

Hawkeye_0012.jpg (copy)

Iowa Western’s Dayan Malave (13) and Emma Prentice (8) go up for a block in a match earlier this year. IWCC defeated Marshalltown on Wednesday in the regular-season finale. 

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN FILE

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western volleyball capped off its regular season in style at home on Thursday with a three-set sweep over Marshalltown, winning 25-9, 25-7, 25-8.

Sophomore middle blocker Dayan Malave led the team in kills with eight, freshman opposite side hitter Cherlin Antonio tallied seven and sophomore outside hitter Delaney Esterling added six. The Reivers finished with 36 as a team.

Sophomore setter Yadhira Anchante dished out a team-high 32 assists.

Freshman defensive specialist Duru Ozkan tallied six of her team's 25 digs. Iowa Western blocked six shots as a team, and sophomore middle blocker Dayan Malave blocked three at the net.

Freshman defensive specialist Trinity Zika served eight aces, and IWCC served 21 as a team.

Iowa Western finishes the season with a record of 28-3.

Iowa Western will be in action next in the regional tournament.

Marshalltown (4-18) 9 7 8 -- 0

Iowa Western (28-3) 25 25 25 -- 3

