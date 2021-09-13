Reivers win Sheila Worley Invite

"Then we played Utah State Eastern University, ranked No. 6 currently in the nation. They are a team that just works really hard every time we play them. They also had some motivation after losing to us in the quarterfinals last spring. We came out a little slow, but then we competed well and had great parity offensively, mostly due to Yadhira Anchante making great decisions.

"Cherlin Antonio and Dayan Malave also had great games. All of the sets were close and what’s uplifting is we didn’t play perfect and we still beat a very solid team."

In the final match, Bertens recorded 13 kills, Anchante tallied 34 assists and Ozkan finished with 17 digs. The Reivers were able to take advantage of 20 attacking errors and six serving errors.

"Northeastern might have been our best match," Williams said. "We came out of the gate playing really good defense and made it hard for them to gain momentum. We swept pretty easily and ended the tourney on a high note."

Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Hutchinson Blue Dragon Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Western Nebraska (8-7);22;23;25;17;1

Iowa Western;25;25;20;25;3

Utah State Eastern (11-5);25;20;22;23;1