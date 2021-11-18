Reivers withstand Storm

NJCAA Division II No. 14 Iowa Western women's basketball earned its first win of the season on Wednesday night after five players finished with double-digit points in a 84-72 victory against Southeast Community College on the road.

The Reivers jumped out to a 22-18 lead in the first quarter and held a 40-36 lead at halftime.

Iowa Western caught fire in third third quarter and took a 70-56 lead and held on for the win.

Freshman guard Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored a team-high 16 points, sophomore guard Ruba Abo Hashesh finished with 11 and freshman forward Michell Butler, sophomore guard Mary Delgado and freshman guard Courtney Fields all added 10.

Ndukew also grabbed eight rebounds and Hashesh dished out eight assists.

As a team, Iowa Western shot lights out from behind the arc making 12 of 26 attempts. They shot 31 of 71 from the field.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Saturday at No. 5Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Iowa Western (2-1) 22 18 30 14 -- 84

Southeast Community College (2-4) 18 18 20 16