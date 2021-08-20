Reivers women's soccer opens season with pair of wins

Iowa Western women's soccer started the season off with a bang on Thursday, defeating Jackson College of Michigan 7-1 on the road. The Reivers followed that victory up with a 2-0 win over Monroe Community College of New York in Jackson.
Head coach Adam Sanchez said he was happy about what he saw on the field in the first two games.
"We're excited to be out there," he said. "It was a short turnaround, but this is what we love doing. We love being out there on the field. We like competing and we enjoy representing Iowa Western. It's just a privilege every time we step on the field."
Sophomore Paula Boza scored the first goal of the season in the 19th minute of Thursday's game, scoring off an assist from Sophomore Ririka Kamimura.
Kamimura scored a goal of her own in the 26th minute off an assist from sophomore Rylie Jacobsen, sophomore Anna Hall scored in the 51st minute off an assist from Boza, freshman Marie Quentel found the back of the net in the 53rd minute off a Kamimura assist, sophomore Ella Pelletier gave Iowa Western a five-goal lead in the 56th minute, freshman Addison Moser tallied a goal in the 69th minute and Boza capped the scoring in the 77th minute.
The Jets' lone goal came in the 58th minute.
Iowa Western recorded 32 total shots, and freshman goalkeeper Hannah Lucy finished with one save.
"Jackson is a decent team. They compete in their region," Sanchez said. "For us to score seven on them shows the quality we have on this side. We had some really good team goals and some good movement. ... We know that scoring goals is difficult to do."
Sanchez said the biggest highlight from the game was the level of team play the Reivers showed. Six different players scored goals and even more were involved in setting up goals and passing.
"That's excellent. You want to get as many people contributing to the results as possible," he said. "What I liked most of all was they were just good team goals. We were moving the ball really well and finding different people in different spots."
Friday's game was a rematch from the national tournament last year. The Reivers won that game 2-0 and knew that the Tribunes would be looking for revenge.
Kamimura scored the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute and Anna Hall netted the second in the seventh minute.
"The game was crazy. It could have been an 8-7 type of game," Sanchez said. "Just wide open, both teams had lots of opportunities. ... I thought the team did really well. We came out strong, scored some early goals and weathered the storm. When you play Monroe, they never quit."
Both of Iowa Western's goals came off of the counterattack.
Sanchez added that he hopes the first two games are just a sign of things to come. One of the main goals is getting back to the national tournament.
"That's always our goal, to get to the national championship and compete for a national championship," he said. "The season, we use it to prepare ourselves, fine tune ourselves and to work our way up the rankings, because rankings are significant when you go into a national tournament."
Part of the optimism surrounding this season is Sanchez's belief the team maybe even stronger than last year's squad. The team lost a few key players but reloaded at many potions.
"We've got a number of returners, and then we picked up some really good pieces," he said. "We've lost some good players, don't get me wrong, but we've replaced them with some quality, and I think we're a little bit deeper than we were last year. We can go to our bench a little bit earlier. They can play bigger minutes. It's a little bit more of a well-rounded squad.
Iowa Western will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Friday at home against Western Wyoming Community College.