Reivers women's soccer opens season with pair of wins

"Jackson is a decent team. They compete in their region," Sanchez said. "For us to score seven on them shows the quality we have on this side. We had some really good team goals and some good movement. ... We know that scoring goals is difficult to do."

Sanchez said the biggest highlight from the game was the level of team play the Reivers showed. Six different players scored goals and even more were involved in setting up goals and passing.

"That's excellent. You want to get as many people contributing to the results as possible," he said. "What I liked most of all was they were just good team goals. We were moving the ball really well and finding different people in different spots."

Friday's game was a rematch from the national tournament last year. The Reivers won that game 2-0 and knew that the Tribunes would be looking for revenge.

Kamimura scored the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute and Anna Hall netted the second in the seventh minute.

"The game was crazy. It could have been an 8-7 type of game," Sanchez said. "Just wide open, both teams had lots of opportunities. ... I thought the team did really well. We came out strong, scored some early goals and weathered the storm. When you play Monroe, they never quit."