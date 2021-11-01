Reivers XC runs to second at regionals

Iowa Western cross country finished with four runners in the top 10 of both the men's and women's races at the Region XI championships on Friday in Waterloo, earning both squads runner-up finishes.

The men's team was led by Nicholas Kiprotich, who placed third, breaking the school record with a time of 23 minutes and 58 seconds over the 8-kilometer course.

After Kiprotich crossed the line, Jaysen Bouwers would be the next Reiver to cross the line finishing fourth with a time of 24:57. The men would finish second as a team putting all five runners inside of the top 15. The men had eight athletes finish the day with a season or lifetime personal best.

On the women's side, freshman Mercy Biwott won the Region XI Championship with a time of 17:19.

Mohussin Abakar would be the next Reiver to cross the finish line with a season-best time of 18:42 to finish third, followed by Bethany Stacey's 18:54 to finish fifth.

The women's team would go on to finish second overall by just four points placing all five runners inside of the top twenty. The women had eight athletes finish the day with a season or lifetime personal best.