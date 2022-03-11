Remembering dad, Ron Stander's children reflect on his life

To most, Ron Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a heavyweight boxer that challenged Joe Frazier for the heavyweight title in 1972.

But to his children, Frank, Angela, Rowan and Ryan, he was simply Dad.

Stander was a decorated boxer who ranked No. 8 in the world at one point, but his children remember him for his kindness outside the ring.

“As a father, he was probably one of the greatest guys in the world,” Frank said. “He never would spank me. He was very, very gentle and loving to me and my sister. He was kind of a gentle giant. He was a different person when he was in the ring obviously, but he was very loving and caring and just always wanted me to keep it real with my deal and make sure I didn’t ever do anybody wrong and he never did anybody wrong and just be a good, genuine person.

“He really entrenched that in me as a dad. Everyone else looked at him as this guy that was ranked eighth in the world and heavyweight fighter but to me, he was just Dad.”

He was involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives, going to their sports events.

Angela also remembers Ron for being more than a boxer.

“He was a dad and a grandpa,” she said. “... I’m his only daughter. We were spoiled. He was our hero. His sense of humor, he’s just the biggest kindest heart. He’s this big strong guy, but he was kind of a marshmallow too. At least for me. I’m just so proud of him. There was never a dull moment. We got to see a lot with him and experience a lot.”

Not only did his children and family love him, but so did the community of Council Bluffs. Whether it was at the local watering hole or a community event, people always wanted to talk to Stander.

“He loved his friends and fans sometimes as just as much as he did his family,” Frank said. … Every place we went there was autographs to be signed and handshakes to be given. He was emphatic about being in Council Bluffs and being from Council Bluffs. That’s why they named him the Bluffs Butcher. He grew up here so he knew everybody. They were crazy about Ron. The fans were.”

Stander went to Abraham Lincoln High School, where he was a standout athlete.

Outside of the ring, Stander was known for having a fun time.

“He liked to drink beer. He liked to have fun,” Frank said. “Never in a bad way. He just was kind of everybody’s buddy. Anywhere you went with him everyone wanted to buy his drinks or get him dinner in Council Bluffs or Omaha. ... I was proud of that. I always thought that was pretty cool.”

Other passions of Ron included sports and children. He found as many opportunities as he could to give back to the youth in the community.

“He loved sports and would do anything for kids,” Angela said. “Whether it was a boxing club or wrestling. He was always a big advocate for that. I’m proud of him for doing that. ... Fundraisers and just getting out there and signing posters for the kids.

“My brother Frank and I graduated from St. Albert High School and he fought there and donated all that money to the school. I was very proud of that. Very proud.”

Ron was an only child growing up. Many of his close friends became family to him.

“I consider them life family,” Angela said. “They’re like my dad’s brothers. They’re still a huge part of our life. ... People were very kind and good to us in the community.”

Ron never knew his biological dad but was raised by his stepfather, Frank Stander, and his mother Marie Stander. Frank Stander helped raise Ron from the time he was two through graduating high school.

Ron honored his stepfather Frank by naming his first son after him.

“I think that says a lot to be that step in and try to be someone’s dad,” Ron’s son Frank Stander said. “That’s never an easy thing to do. To be able to give something like that back to someone that steps in to be their dad I thought was pretty cool of my dad to do something like that.”

Ron will be remembered by his family, friends and fans as a beloved person.

“There wasn’t one mean bone in my dad,” Frank said. “If you had a problem with Ron you better look in the mirror. Because he was so non-confrontational. To get him to be mean you had to drag it out of him and once you did, you didn’t want any more of it.”