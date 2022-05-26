Riverside baseball, softball fall to West Monona

Riverside's baseball and softball teams fell in road games at Onawa West Monona on Wednesday. The baseball team lost 7-6 after a sixth-inning rally from the Spartans. The softball team lost 12-2.

Baseball

West Monona captured an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and led 4-2 after the fourth inning.

The Bulldogs found their offense in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs. The Spartans plated one in the fifth to make the score 6-5.

Riverside failed to score the rest of the way and West Monona scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth.

Junior Nate Messerschmidt led the Bulldogs with two RBIs and sophomore Kaeden Pleas plated one run. Messerschmidt also recorded the only extra-base hit with a double.

West Monona outhit Riverside 9-6 but committed four errors.

Riverside is now 0-3 with the loss.

Softball

West Monona scored six runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

They led 6-2 after the second inning, 8-2 after three and scored four in the fifth to evoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Eighth-grader Aubrey Lopez and sophomore Mica Welch recorded RBIs for the bulldogs and eighth-grader Madison Kelly doubled for the lone extra-base hit.

Riverside is now 0-2 with the loss.