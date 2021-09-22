Riverside beats Logan-Magnolia for first time in 7 years

"I would say the biggest take away from our win against Logan is that we continue to be a team that fights," head coach Brooke Flathers said. "Very little phases this team. Whether we are down or up in a set or match, we find a way to push through and put the ball away. Our defense has been disciplined at practice and it definitely shows. Offensively, our setters distributed the ball well last night, and set our hitters up for success. It was a great team win."