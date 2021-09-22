Riverside beats Logan-Magnolia for first time in 7 years

Riverside volleyball hasn't had much success against Logan-Magnolia recently. The Bulldogs had lost the previous nine matches against the Panthers coming into Tuesday's road match.
During that time, Riverside only won one set.
The streak finally ended on Tuesday, as Riverside defeated LoMa in four sets, 28-26, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18.
"I would say the biggest take away from our win against Logan is that we continue to be a team that fights," head coach Brooke Flathers said. "Very little phases this team. Whether we are down or up in a set or match, we find a way to push through and put the ball away. Our defense has been disciplined at practice and it definitely shows. Offensively, our setters distributed the ball well last night, and set our hitters up for success. It was a great team win."
The win improves the Bulldogs record to 16-6 on the season.
Freshman Ayla Richardson led Riverside in assists with 33. Junior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell paced the team with 19 kills, and junior Veronic Andrusyshyn spiked down 18 kills.
Sophomore Elyssa Amdor blocked two shots, junior Madi Baldwin led with 26 digs, and sophomore Carly Henderson and junior Veronica Andrusyshyn each served three aces.
Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Treynor.
During that time, Riverside only won one set.
The streak finally ended on Tuesday, as Riverside defeated LoMa in four sets, 28-26, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18.
"I would say the biggest take away from our win against Logan is that we continue to be a team that fights," head coach Brooke Flathers said. "Very little phases this team. Whether we are down or up in a set or match, we find a way to push through and put the ball away. Our defense has been disciplined at practice and it definitely shows. Offensively, our setters distributed the ball well last night, and set our hitters up for success. It was a great team win."
The win improves the Bulldogs record to 16-6 on the season.
Freshman Ayla Richardson led Riverside in assists with 33. Junior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell paced the team with 19 kills, and junior Veronic Andrusyshyn spiked down 18 kills.
Sophomore Elyssa Amdor blocked two shots, junior Madi Baldwin led with 26 digs, and sophomore Carly Henderson and junior Veronica Andrusyshyn each served three aces.
Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Treynor.
Logan-Magnolia (9-9) 26 25 14 18 -- 1
Riverside (16-6) 28 16 25 25 -- 3