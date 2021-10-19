Riverside blasts Woodbine in regionals

Riverside volleyball slammed down 39 kills, compared to just 29 for Woodbine in a victory on Monday in the first round of the Class 1A - Region 2 tournament.
The Riverside Bulldogs won in four sets. 25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 25-7.
"We had a lot of players put up key digs and kills at times," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "I felt like overall it was a good team win. Serving has been a focus for us in practice, and the stats prove how well we executed that portion of the match. Our freshman setter, Ayla Richardson, deserves a ton of credit for how well she ran our offense last night. She fed our hot hands while also mixing it up to keep the other defense on their toes."
The victory advances Riverside to the quarterfinals, where they'll host Boyer Valley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs are now 6-0 against Woodbine since 2015.
Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with 16 kills, and senior Izzy Bluml spiked down 12.
Freshman Ayla Richardson dished out 34 assists to pace the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Elyssa Amdor and Andrusyshyn blocked two shots at the net apiece. Bluml also led Riverside in digs with 13, and Andrusyshyn finished with 10.
Junior Made Baldwin served five aces.