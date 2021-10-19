Riverside blasts Woodbine in regionals

"We had a lot of players put up key digs and kills at times," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "I felt like overall it was a good team win. Serving has been a focus for us in practice, and the stats prove how well we executed that portion of the match. Our freshman setter, Ayla Richardson, deserves a ton of credit for how well she ran our offense last night. She fed our hot hands while also mixing it up to keep the other defense on their toes."