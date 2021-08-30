Riverside runner up at AHSTW

Riverside volleyball won three matches on Saturday, finishing runner up in the AHSTW Invite.

The Bulldogs finished 3-2 with wins over Thomas Jefferson, East Mills and Earlham. The only losses came against eventual champion Atlantic.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a 24-22, 26-24 loss to Atlantic but rebounded to defeat Thomas Jefferson 21-16, 21-5.

Riverside defeated East Mills 21-13, 19-21, 15-12 in the last pool play match and beat Earlham 21-13, 21-12 in the semifinals. The Bulldogs fell in the championship match to Atlantic 21-10, 21-18.

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with 40 assists, junior Maco Olmstead-Mitchell recorded 29 kills, freshman Sophia Taylor blocked eight shots, junior Madi Brown tallied 26 digs and freshman Aylan Richardson served nine aces.

Riverside is now 5-2 on the season and is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Audubon.

AHSTW tied for third place at its home invite and the first competition of the season.