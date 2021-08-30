 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverside runner up at AHSTW
0 comments

Riverside runner up at AHSTW

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riverside logo

Riverside logo

Riverside volleyball won three matches on Saturday, finishing runner up in the AHSTW Invite.

The Bulldogs finished 3-2 with wins over Thomas Jefferson, East Mills and Earlham. The only losses came against eventual champion Atlantic.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a 24-22, 26-24 loss to Atlantic but rebounded to defeat Thomas Jefferson 21-16, 21-5.

Riverside defeated East Mills 21-13, 19-21, 15-12 in the last pool play match and beat Earlham 21-13, 21-12 in the semifinals. The Bulldogs fell in the championship match to Atlantic 21-10, 21-18.

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with 40 assists, junior Maco Olmstead-Mitchell recorded 29 kills, freshman Sophia Taylor blocked eight shots, junior Madi Brown tallied 26 digs and freshman Aylan Richardson served nine aces.

Riverside is now 5-2 on the season and is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Audubon.

AHSTW tied for third place at its home invite and the first competition of the season.

The Vikings went 2-2 and started the day off with a 21-19, 21-6 win over Denison-Schleswig and swept CAM 21-10 and 21-7. AHSTW lost its final pool play match to Earlham 21-23, 21-10, 15-11 before falling the semifinals to Atlantic 16-21, 21-19, 15-12.

Senior Ally Meyers led AHSTW in assists with 67, senior Natalie Hagadon finished with 46 kills and two blocks and eight aces and junior Grace Porter recorded 47 digs.

AHSTW is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home triangular against Griswold and Nodaway.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amateur

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

  • Updated

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year’s state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Tingley scores big in first race
Amateur

Tingley scores big in first race

  • Updated

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Riverside sweeps in openin tri
Amateur

Riverside sweeps in openin tri

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball used aggressive attacking and team play to earn an opening-night sweep over Bedford and Essex in Bedford on Tuesday.

Amateur

Area football wrap

  • Updated

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 14: Underwood senior Joey Anderson rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a week one victory at home. He…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert