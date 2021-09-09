 Skip to main content
Riverside sweeps Audubon
Riverside sweeps Audubon

Riverside logo

Riverside volleyball needed just three sets against Audubon, winning 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 at home on Thursday. 

The win improves the Bulldogs record to 10-4 on the season. 

"We played like big dogs tonight," head coach Brooke Flathers said."Our girls competed in every aspect of the game. They are taking what we are working on in practice, and it is translating to games. We are a team that fights, every single kid fights for each point together." 

Freshman Ayla Richardson led Riverside with 23 assists, junior Veronica Andrusyshyn drove down 15 kills and senior Izzy Bluml added 10 and junior Madi Baldwin contributed 22 digs.

Audubon is 12-8 against Riverside since 2008, but the Bulldogs have won the last four meetings and have swept the last three. 

Riverside is in action next at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Griswold Invite. 

