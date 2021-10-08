 Skip to main content
Riverside sweeps IKM-Manning
Riverside volleyball finished with 32 kills as a team, in a three-match sweep over IKM-Manning on the road on Thursday, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10. 

Ayla Richardson finished the match with 23 assists and seven digs, Veronica Andrusyshyn tallied 18 kills, six digs and two aces, Izzy Bluml went 26 for 26 serving with seven kills and four aces and Madison Baldwin collected eight digs and went 12 for 12 serving. 

The victory snapped a four-match skid for the Bulldogs. 

Riverside is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at CAM. 

IKM-Manning (1-23) 17 17 10 -- 0

Riverside (17-10) 25 25 25 -- 3

