Riverside sweeps in openin tri

“With Essex, we had a couple of our hitters really come alive,” Flathers said. “Ayla and Mac did a fantastic job of putting the ball down for us and our back row (did well). We controlled the ball on our side for sure.”

Flathers did see a couple of areas to improve in.

“We’re going to work on mixing up our offense a little bit and taking smarter shots,” she said. “Defensively and off serve receive, we put up really great passes on a lot of balls and just couldn’t finish them, so we’re going to focus on that moving forward.”

Andrusyshyn’s 20-assist night was especially key in the victory. She wasn’t the only player that stood out to Flathers. Both Richardson and Baldwin played important roles as well.

“She did great. Veronica Andrusyshyn and Ayla Richardson are both stepping into setter roles this year this year,” she said. “They’re both setting in the back row and hitting in the front row. All around those girls put up really good games. Madison Baldwin deserves incredible credit on her serving too. She went 15 for 15 on the night with some aces mixed in the there.”

Riverside is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the AHSTW Invite.