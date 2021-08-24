Riverside sweeps in openin tri

Riverside volleyball used aggressive attacking and team play to earn an opening-night sweep over Bedford and Essex in Bedford on Tuesday.
Riverside defeated Bedford 25-22 and 25-13 and Essex, 25-20 and 25-18.
“I thought it was a good team effort. A lot of kids put down points for us,” head coach Brooke Flathers said. “They did their jobs in the back row and the front row. It was a good team win.
“... We stayed aggressive at the net, blocking and hitting wise. We kept trying to put the ball down on their side. That’s been a big goal for this year, is not playing timid. We’re going to play aggressive.”
Against Bedford, junior Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with 10 assists, five aces, five digs and four kills. freshman Ayla Richardson recorded seven assists and five kills, junior Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell led the Bulldogs with eight kills and junior Madison Baldwin tallied nine digs.
“With Bedford overall as a team, we served really efficiently,” Flathers said. “We had five of our hitters but down kills for us. Defensively we had kids digging up the ball left and right.”
In the match against Essex, Andrusyshyn finished with 10 more assists, four kills and three digs, Richardson totaled seven assists, five digs and five kills, Olmstead-Mitchell drove down eight kills and senior Izzy Bluml added three kills and three digs.
“With Essex, we had a couple of our hitters really come alive,” Flathers said. “Ayla and Mac did a fantastic job of putting the ball down for us and our back row (did well). We controlled the ball on our side for sure.”
Flathers did see a couple of areas to improve in.
“We’re going to work on mixing up our offense a little bit and taking smarter shots,” she said. “Defensively and off serve receive, we put up really great passes on a lot of balls and just couldn’t finish them, so we’re going to focus on that moving forward.”
Andrusyshyn’s 20-assist night was especially key in the victory. She wasn’t the only player that stood out to Flathers. Both Richardson and Baldwin played important roles as well.
“She did great. Veronica Andrusyshyn and Ayla Richardson are both stepping into setter roles this year this year,” she said. “They’re both setting in the back row and hitting in the front row. All around those girls put up really good games. Madison Baldwin deserves incredible credit on her serving too. She went 15 for 15 on the night with some aces mixed in the there.”
Riverside is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the AHSTW Invite.