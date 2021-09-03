Riverside tops St. Albert on gridiron

Riverside got something going on its next possession, but turned the ball over on downs at the St. Albert 41. The Falcons then drove the field, scoring on a 9-yard pass play from Monahan to McGrath again. The touchdown reception was tipped a couple of times before McGrath hauled it in for the go-ahead score.

Down for the first time since the first quarter, Riverside didn’t panic.

“We just all kept calm,” Bentley said, “we all knew what we had to do. We had this same experience last year at Lawton-Bronson.”

“Our kids remembered, it wasn’t me, when they (St. Albert) took the lead, with eight minutes left, everybody just said ‘Lawton-Bronson,’” Frain said. “It was like, we’re okay, we’re going to be fine.

“Maybe it just took me a little longer...I should have been running the quarterback a little sooner.”

On their very next play from scrimmage, Kremkoski found a hole on the left side and sprinted 64 yards for the touchdown. Bentley added the 2-point conversion and the Bulldogs led 43-36.

Kremkoski saw the lane to run in right away. “A wide open hole,” he said. “It was a misdirection, really, and I just looked straight ahead and all I saw was the pylon.”