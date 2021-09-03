Riverside tops St. Albert on gridiron

Class A No. 8 Riverside and No. 9 St. Albert both had something to prove in Friday night’s Class A, District 7 prep football matchup. The Bulldogs were looking to prove their mettle with a statement win breaking a 15-game losing streak to the Falcons, and St. Albert was looking to rebound from a 35-2 defeat in week one at Treynor.
The Bulldogs came away with a resounding 49-36 win on Al Leber Field, in what was an entertaining, if not downright strange game.
“This is huge, really,” Bulldog quarterback Austin Kremkoski said. “It’s momentum. It makes us want to get better every week. It makes us want to play in that championship game.”
“The tradition they (St. Albert) have, that’s what we want to build. I told them tonight, this is our opportunity. A loss wouldn’t end our season, but a win puts us right where we want to be,” Riverside coach Darrell Frain said.
The fireworks started early. Riverside took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on six plays that was capped by senior quarterback Kremkoski’s 7-yard touchdown run.
“We practiced fast all week. We were flying around all week. We knew what we had to do to come out here and win,” Kremkoski said.
“We go fast all week, every single play. That’s just our goal, all season,” senior running back Rhett Bentley said.
The Bulldogs then executed a perfect pooch kickoff, recovering at the St. Albert 43. Six plays later, Riverside was in the endzone again, this time on a Rhett Bentley 15-yard run, giving the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead without the Falcons even running an offensive play.
St. Albert didn’t fold, though, as junior Brendan Monahan returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to cut the Riverside lead to 13-7.
Riverside got the ball back, but Monahan picked off a Kremkoski pass and returned it 70 yards for another St. Albert touchdown. Following the extra point, the Falcons were leading 14-13...and they still hadn’t run an offensive play.
Had St. Albert coach Jake Driver ever been part of a start like this?
“Never in my life,” he said, “I told somebody mid-way through the first quarter, when we had 17, that we’ve scored three points on offense and run four plays.”
Frain had a different thought. “My biggest concern was, we haven’t been in this situation before. We’re learning how to win, and I didn’t know how they would respond,” he said.
Riverside led 35-24 at the break, dominating statistically, racking up 322 yards of total offense to just 47 for the Falcons.
The pace slowed a bit in the third quarter as the teams traded punts and both turned the ball over on downs. Late in the quarter, however, the Falcons struck when Monahan found Dan McGrath on a short pop pass over the middle, and the senior did the rest, scoring on a 69-yard play. St. Albert’s 2-point attempt failed, but they had pulled within five at 35-30.
Riverside got something going on its next possession, but turned the ball over on downs at the St. Albert 41. The Falcons then drove the field, scoring on a 9-yard pass play from Monahan to McGrath again. The touchdown reception was tipped a couple of times before McGrath hauled it in for the go-ahead score.
Down for the first time since the first quarter, Riverside didn’t panic.
“We just all kept calm,” Bentley said, “we all knew what we had to do. We had this same experience last year at Lawton-Bronson.”
“Our kids remembered, it wasn’t me, when they (St. Albert) took the lead, with eight minutes left, everybody just said ‘Lawton-Bronson,’” Frain said. “It was like, we’re okay, we’re going to be fine.
“Maybe it just took me a little longer...I should have been running the quarterback a little sooner.”
On their very next play from scrimmage, Kremkoski found a hole on the left side and sprinted 64 yards for the touchdown. Bentley added the 2-point conversion and the Bulldogs led 43-36.
Kremkoski saw the lane to run in right away. “A wide open hole,” he said. “It was a misdirection, really, and I just looked straight ahead and all I saw was the pylon.”
On the ensuing St. Albert possession, Monahan was picked off by Grady Jeppesen. Kremkoski capitalized on the Falcon turnover, capping the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run for the final 49-36 margin.
“We competed really, really hard, “ Driver said. “It’s a combination of youth, and inexperience. We’re young and we make too many mental and physical mistakes. They’re a good football team.”
Bentley finished the game with 29 carries for 220 yards and three rushing touchdowns (he added three 2-point conversions). He also hauled in three receptions for 45 yards and another touchdown. Kremkoski had a great day as well, rushing 14 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns, while amassing 204 yards through the air and connecting on one scoring strike.
“One of the things I talked about when I came to Riverside (Frain is in his fourth year) was just being mentally and physically tougher than anybody we play,” Frain said, “and they (Kremkoski and Bentley) bought in. They bought in as freshmen.”
Kremkoski had nothing but great things to say about his teammates. “They all do their job and if you focus on your job, you’ll be there to make plays. All the credit to the line tonight for offense.”
Brendan Monahan had a great individual game for St. Albert, accounting for four touchdowns: two passing scores, a kickoff return, and an interception return.
“He played gutsy. I told him at the end of the game, in a loss, probably one of the best single game performances by a St. Albert athlete in a long time,” Driver said.
Riverside will host Mount Ayr next week, while St. Albert welcomes Underwood to Council Bluffs.
Riverside (2-0) 19 16 0 14 - 49
St. Albert (0-2) 24 0 6 6 - 36
R: Austin Kremkoski 7 run. Braydon Hill kick good.
R: Rhett Bentley 15 run. Kick no good.
SA: Brendan Monahan 75 kickoff return. Brayden Shepard kick good.
SA: Monahan 70 interception return. Shepard kick good.
SA: Shepard 30 yard field gooal.
R: Bentley 4 run. Kick no good.
SA: Monahan 41 pass to Sam Gubbels. Shepard kick good.
R: Bentley 11 run. Bentley 2 point-try good.
R: Krekmoski 30 pass to Bentley. Bentley 2-point try good.
SA: Monahan 69 pass to Dan McGrath. 2-point try no good.
SA: Monahan 9 pass to McGrath. 2-point try no good.
R: Kremkoski 63 run. Bentley 2-point try good.
R: Kremkoski 45 run. 2-point try no good.