Riverside wins battle of the Bulldogs

Riverside volleyball kept its season alive on Wednesday with a victory over Boyer Valley in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A - Region 2 quarterfinals at home, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.

Riverside is now 23-13 on the season and is 2-2 against Boyer Valley since 2018.

"It was a good win tonight," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "The girls came ready to get a solid start. I though defensively we took care of things, and our hitters did a good job of finding open shots as the night went on. The effort and hustle we had to win the long rallies Is a key take away from tonight."

Riverside will host Tri-Center in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led her team with 16 kills and senior Izzy Bluml spiked down 12 more.

Freshman Ayla Richardson dished out 25 assists, sophomore Elyssa Amdor blocked four shots and sophomore Carly Henderson finished with 10 digs.

Richardson surpassed 500 assists in her freshman season.

Boyer Valley (24-11) 13 20 21 -- 0

Riverside (23-13) 25 25 25 -- 3