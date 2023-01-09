 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

Runners brave the cold in Winter Road Run Series

Cody Smith

Cody Smith of Council Bluffs was the 2-mile winner at the Bluffs Track Club road race Saturday at Lake Manawa.

 Photo courtesy Susan Wheeler

15 runners braved the cold during Saturday’s third installment of the Bluffs Track Club’s Winter Road Run Series at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs.

Seven runners completed the 2-mile distance, while the remaining eight circled the lake for the 10-kilometer race.

10K Results:

1. Todd Nott, Plattsmouth, Neb., 50-59M*, 42:20; 2. Dermot Ferry, CB, 50-59M, 43:14; 3. Daniel Fischer, Underwood, 30-39M*, 45:03; 4. John Milstead, Omaha, 30-39M, 49:44; 5. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 60-69M*, 49:48; 6. (tie) Danni Arroyo, CB, 30-39F*, 57:13; Justin Wacker, CB, 40-49*M, 57:13; 8. Denny McFarland, Omaha, 60-69M, 58:43.

2-Mile Results:

1. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M*, 13:10; 2. William Ehrenberg, Omaha, 14-M*, 14:15; 3. Jodi Smith, CB, 40-49F*, 15:24; 4. Kylie Richardson, Glenwood, 15-18F*, 17:52; 5. Eleanor Ehrenberg, Omaha, 14-F*, 23:12; 6. Joshua Ehrenberg, Omaha, 40-49M*, 23:17; 7. Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M*, 29:20.

*=age group winner

The BTC holds road runs every first and third Saturdays at 10 a.m., December through March. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Lake Manawa. Entry fee is $5.

