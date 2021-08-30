Saintes go 3-2 in first tournament

St. Albert volleyball earned three victories to start the season at the Harlan tournament on Saturday. The Saintes defeated Logan-Magnolia, East Sac County and Tri-Center. The Saintes lost two matches, falling to Missouri Valley and Glenwood.

St. Albert lost its first match to Missouri Valley, falling 21-13 and 21-12. But, the Saintes rebounded to sweep Logan-Magnolia 21-9, 21-8.

The momentum rolled into the next match, allowing the Saintes to sweep East Sac County 21-8, 21-15.

Glenwood edged out St. Albert, winning 21-19, 22-20, but the Saintes ended the day with a 15-21, 21-12, 15-13 victory over Tri-Center.

Senior Maddy Horvath led St. Albert with 44 assists, senior Lauren Williams recorded 29 kills, senior Allison Narmi blocked 11 shots, junior Landry Miller tallied 23 digs and sophomore Georgia Bohnet served 11 aces.

St. Albert is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Atlantic Invite.