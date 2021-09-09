Saintes sweep Knights

St. Albert volleyball swept its second-straight match on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, winning 25-13, 25-14, 25-20.

The Saintes are now one game below .500 at 5-6. St. Albert also swept Fremont-Mills in 2020.

"The team started strong, but got a little comfortable in the third set," head coach Angie Lantz said. "I saw some good things and skills we need to continue to work on."

Senior Maddy Horvath led St. Albert in assists with 13 and aces with five, seniors Lauren Williams and Allison Narmi drove down eight kills each and Williams blocked five shots at the net and paced the Saintes with nine digs.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Creston.