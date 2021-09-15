 Skip to main content
Saintes sweep Panthers
Saintes sweep Panthers

090821-cbn-spo-volleyball-p3

St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) records a dig during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE

St. Albert volleyball swept Creston in Tuesday night's home match, using effective serving to keep the Panthers on their heels.

The Saintes swept the Panthers in three sets - 25-21, 25-8, 25-19.

St. Albert served nine aces as a team and had a serve efficiency of 94.6% compared to just 76.1 for Creston.

Senior Maddy Horvath led St. Albert in assists with 11 and sophomore Ella Klusman dished out eight assists.

Senior Lauren Williams paced the Saintes with eight kills and seniors Allison Narmi and Mia Allmon both drove down five.

Narmi also blocked four shots and Williams finished with 12 digs. Junior Landry Miller totaled 11 digs. Klusman served five of the teams nine aces.

The victory improves St. Albert's record to 5-6.

The Saintes are now 7-2 against the Panthers since 2013 and have won the last two matches.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:15 p.m tonight at Kuemper Catholic.

