SATURDAY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Boys
Underwood 68, Red Oak 59
Des Moines Roosevelt 62, Abraham Lincoln 57
Girls
Des Moines Roosevelt 55, Abraham Lincoln 50
When Abraham Lincoln junior Molly Romano first started playing volleyball when she was six years old, she looked up to the older players in hi…
In front of a packed gym, Class 1A No. 11 St. Albert Class and 4A No. 9 Lewis Central battled it out with two of the best defenses in the Hawk…
Treynor boys basketball earned their fourth straight win after pulling away from Tri-Center on Tuesday night in an early key Western Iowa Conf…
Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan won't be the only Lewis Central graduate busy on Saturday night during the Heisman Ceremony.
Lewis Central, Riverside and Treynor girls wrestling all competed at the Panorama December Girls Scramble on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Council Bluffs girls wrestling competed at the Wahoo Invite on Friday, where it finished eight as a team after six wrestlers placed in the top…
Lewis Central boys swimming defeated Ralston 117-17 at home on Thursday winning every event except for one.
