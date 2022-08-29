Saturday Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-6, 21-8)
Lewis Central def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (21-5, 21-3)
Lewis Central def. Stanton 2-0 (21-10, 21-3)
Lewis Central def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-13, 21-5)
Stanton def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-15, 21-9)
Thomas Jefferson def. Omaha Bryan 2-1 (21-18, 21-11, 15-13)
Tri-Center def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-0, 21-0)
Tri-Center def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (21-10, 21-12)
Tri-Center def. Stanton 2-0 (21-13, 21-18)
Iowa City Liberty def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-16, 21-16)
Abraham Lincoln def. Sioux City North 2-1 (12-21, 21-16, 15-12)
Abraham Lincoln def. Nevada 2-1 (17-25, 25-23, 15-6)
Valley def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-15, 25-20)
St. Albert def. East Sac County 2-0 (22-20, 21-15)
St. Albert def. Harlan 2-1 (21-15, 15-21, 17-15)
Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-12, 21-10)
Treynor def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-15, 21-19)
St. Albert def. Underwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-13)
Indianola def. Treynor 2-0 (21-13, 21-17)
Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia 2-1 (21-12, 16-21, 15-7)
Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0 (21-17, 21-17)
Treynor def. Harlan 2-1 (21-11, 17-21, 15-10)
Sidney def. Glenwood 2-1 (19-21, 21-15, 15-9)
Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0 (22-20, 21-11)
Sidney def. Underwood 2-0 (21-11, 21-11)
Indianola def. Underwood 2-0 (21-12, 21-15)
Harlan def. Underwood 2-1 (22-20, 12-21, 15-9)
Denison-Schleswig def. AHSTW 2-1 (21-18, 10-21, 15-9)
CAM def. AHSTW 2-0 (22-20, 21-18)
AHSTW def. Earlham 2-0 (21-18, 21-18)
AHSTW def. Essex 2-1 (14-21, 22-20, 15-13)
East Mills def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-7, 21-11)