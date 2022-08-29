 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One

Saturday Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-6, 21-8) 

Lewis Central def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (21-5, 21-3) 

Lewis Central def. Stanton 2-0 (21-10, 21-3)

Lewis Central def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-13, 21-5) 

Stanton def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-15, 21-9) 

Thomas Jefferson def. Omaha Bryan 2-1 (21-18, 21-11, 15-13) 

Tri-Center def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-0, 21-0) 

Tri-Center def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (21-10, 21-12) 

Tri-Center def. Stanton 2-0 (21-13, 21-18) 

Iowa City Liberty def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-16, 21-16) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Sioux City North 2-1 (12-21, 21-16, 15-12) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Nevada 2-1 (17-25, 25-23, 15-6) 

Valley def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-15, 25-20)

St. Albert def. East Sac County 2-0 (22-20, 21-15) 

St. Albert def. Harlan 2-1 (21-15, 15-21, 17-15) 

Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-12, 21-10) 

Treynor def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-15, 21-19)

St. Albert def. Underwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-13) 

Indianola def. Treynor 2-0 (21-13, 21-17) 

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia 2-1 (21-12, 16-21, 15-7) 

Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0 (21-17, 21-17) 

Treynor def. Harlan 2-1 (21-11, 17-21, 15-10) 

Sidney def. Glenwood 2-1 (19-21, 21-15, 15-9) 

Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0 (22-20, 21-11)

Sidney def. Underwood 2-0 (21-11, 21-11) 

Indianola def. Underwood 2-0 (21-12, 21-15) 

Harlan def. Underwood 2-1 (22-20, 12-21, 15-9) 

Denison-Schleswig def. AHSTW 2-1 (21-18, 10-21, 15-9) 

CAM def. AHSTW 2-0 (22-20, 21-18) 

AHSTW def. Earlham 2-0 (21-18, 21-18) 

AHSTW def. Essex 2-1 (14-21, 22-20, 15-13) 

East Mills def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-7, 21-11) 

