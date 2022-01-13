Schedule Changes: Winter storm wreaks havoc on prep sports schedules

The predicted winter storm is causing Southwest Iowa high schools to change their prep sports schedules.

Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert, AHSTW, Underwood and Treynor have all move basketball games scheduled for Friday night to tonight. All schools will have the girls game tip at six and the boys game follow.

Lewis Central hosts Creston, St. Albert travels to Red Oak, Glenwood hosts Carroll Kuemper, AHSTW hosts Underwood and Treynor hosts Missouri Valley.

On top of that, Abraham Lincoln boys varsity had its Saturday game against Minneapolis (Minnesota) in La Crosse, Wisconsin canceled.

A.L.'s games on Friday at Sioux City Heelan have also been postponed to a date to be announced.

Thomas Jefferson also postponed a pair of Friday night home basketball games against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The girls game was postponed to Monday and the boys game was postponed to Jan. 27.

Heartland Christian basketball postponed its Friday night games Cornerstone Christian. They are looking to reschedule on Jan. 21 possibly.

Tri-Center postponed its home basketball games against Audubon on Friday to Jan. 20.

We will update this story as the schedule continues to change.