Schneckloth takes 18th at Panorama

Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth led the Tri-Center girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish at the Panorama Invite on Thursday after completing the 5-kilometer in 23 minutes and 33 seconds.

Senior Michael Denning led the Falcons with a 46th-place finish in the boys race after running a 20:26.

Tri-Center is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its home invite at Quail Run Golf Course.

Boys Team Results

1. Des Moines Christian - 72 - 1 2 8 27 34

2. ACGC - 74 - 5 12 14 20 23

3. Earlham - 102 - 3 6 22 29 42

4. Clarinda - 111 - 9 11 19 33 39

5. Ogden - 120 - 15 16 18 31 40

6. Kuemper Catholic - 192 - 17 26 32 47 70

7. Green County - 232 - 35 38 44 54 61

8. IKM-Manning -238 - 30 37 55 57 59

9. Van Meter - 247 - 21 45 53 60 68

10. Southeast Valley - 249 - 13 50 52 58 76

11. Nodaway Valley - 254 - 7 28 72 73 74 80