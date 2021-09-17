Schneckloth takes 18th at Panorama

Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth led the Tri-Center girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish at the Panorama Invite on Thursday after completing the 5-kilometer in 23 minutes and 33 seconds.
Senior Michael Denning led the Falcons with a 46th-place finish in the boys race after running a 20:26.
Tri-Center is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its home invite at Quail Run Golf Course.
Boys Team Results
1. Des Moines Christian - 72 - 1 2 8 27 34
2. ACGC - 74 - 5 12 14 20 23
3. Earlham - 102 - 3 6 22 29 42
4. Clarinda - 111 - 9 11 19 33 39
5. Ogden - 120 - 15 16 18 31 40
6. Kuemper Catholic - 192 - 17 26 32 47 70
7. Green County - 232 - 35 38 44 54 61
8. IKM-Manning -238 - 30 37 55 57 59
9. Van Meter - 247 - 21 45 53 60 68
10. Southeast Valley - 249 - 13 50 52 58 76
11. Nodaway Valley - 254 - 7 28 72 73 74 80
12. Madrid - 263 - 4 10 79 83 87
13. Tri-Center - 325 - 46 63 66 69 81 85
14 Woodward Academy - 414 - 56 86 89 91 92 93
Boys Individual Results
1. Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian - 16:40
2. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian - 16:46
3. Jayden Dickson, Earlham - 16:49
4. Ethan Loutzenheiser, Madrid - 17:29
5. Trevin Suhr, ACGC - 17:34
6. Dominic Braet, Earlham - 17:52
7. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - 18:18
8. Collin Houg, Des Moines Christian - 18:19
9. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda - 18:20
10. Clay Warson, Madrid - 18:40
46. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 20:26
65. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 22:03
71. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 22:41
84. Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center - 23:21
89. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 23:45
Girls Team Results
1. Clarinda - 71 - 1 5 15 23 27
2. Van Meter - 87 - 2 3 14 29 39
3. Des Moines Christian - 88 - 8 9 22 24 25
4. Earlham - 141 - 4 7 38 43 49
5. ACGC - 153 - 11 18 37 42 45
6. Tri-Center - 157 - 17 20 43 34 54
7. West Central Valley - 182 - 6 10 33 64 69
8. Kuemper Catholic - 213 - 16 30 36 65 66
9. IKM-Manning - 239- 28 35 55 59 62
10. Nodaway Valley - 239 - 21 41 47 50 80
11. Madrid - 242- 21 41 47 50 80
12. Ogden - 245 -13 19 57 77 79
13. Exira-EHK - 361 - 44 68 73 87 89
14. Southeast Valley - 58 70 81 83 85
Girls Individual Results
1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - 20:43
2. Clare Kelly, Van Meter - 21:01
3. Mary Kelly, Van Meter - 22:06
4. Olivia Spurling, Earlham - 22:13
5. Raenna Henke, Clarinda - 22:19
6. Chasey Rowan, West Central Valley - 22:25
7. Lily Dixon, Earlham - 22:45
8. Reagan Zimmer, Des Moines Christian - 22:48
9. Ella Jicinsky, Des Moines Christian - 22:49
10. Taitlin Koch, West Central Valley - 22:55
18. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 23:33
22. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 23:43
36. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:39
39. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:57
64. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 27:02
111. Hope McPhillips, Tri-Center - 33:12