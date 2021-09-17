 Skip to main content
Schneckloth takes 18th at Panorama
Schneckloth takes 18th at Panorama

Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth led the Tri-Center girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish at the Panorama Invite on Thursday after completing the 5-kilometer in 23 minutes and 33 seconds. 

Senior Michael Denning led the Falcons with a 46th-place finish in the boys race after running a 20:26. 

Tri-Center is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its home invite at Quail Run Golf Course. 

Boys Team Results

1. Des Moines Christian - 72 - 1 2 8 27 34

2. ACGC - 74 - 5 12 14 20 23

3. Earlham - 102 - 3 6 22 29 42

4. Clarinda - 111 - 9 11 19 33 39

5. Ogden - 120 - 15 16 18 31 40

6. Kuemper Catholic - 192 - 17 26 32 47 70

7. Green County - 232 - 35 38 44 54 61

8. IKM-Manning -238 -  30 37 55 57 59

9. Van Meter - 247 - 21 45 53 60 68 

10. Southeast Valley - 249 - 13 50 52 58 76

11. Nodaway Valley - 254 - 7 28 72 73 74 80

12. Madrid - 263 - 4 10 79 83 87

13. Tri-Center - 325 - 46 63 66 69 81 85 

14 Woodward Academy - 414 - 56 86 89 91 92 93

Boys Individual Results 

1. Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian - 16:40

2. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian - 16:46

3. Jayden Dickson, Earlham - 16:49

4. Ethan Loutzenheiser, Madrid - 17:29

5. Trevin Suhr, ACGC - 17:34

6. Dominic Braet, Earlham - 17:52

7. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - 18:18

8. Collin Houg, Des Moines Christian - 18:19

9. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda - 18:20

10. Clay Warson, Madrid - 18:40

46. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 20:26

65. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 22:03

71. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 22:41

84. Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center - 23:21

89. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 23:45

Girls Team Results

1. Clarinda - 71 - 1 5 15 23 27

2. Van Meter - 87 - 2 3 14 29 39

3. Des Moines Christian - 88 - 8 9 22 24 25

4. Earlham - 141 - 4 7 38 43 49

5. ACGC - 153 - 11 18 37 42 45

6. Tri-Center - 157 - 17 20 43 34 54 

7. West Central Valley - 182 - 6 10 33 64 69

8. Kuemper Catholic - 213 - 16 30 36 65 66

9. IKM-Manning - 239- 28 35 55 59 62

10. Nodaway Valley - 239 - 21 41 47 50 80

11. Madrid - 242- 21 41 47 50 80

12. Ogden - 245 -13 19 57 77 79

13. Exira-EHK - 361 - 44 68 73 87 89

14. Southeast Valley - 58 70 81 83 85

Girls Individual Results 

1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - 20:43

2. Clare Kelly, Van Meter - 21:01

3. Mary Kelly, Van Meter - 22:06

4. Olivia Spurling, Earlham - 22:13

5. Raenna Henke, Clarinda - 22:19

6. Chasey Rowan, West Central Valley - 22:25

7. Lily Dixon, Earlham - 22:45

8. Reagan Zimmer, Des Moines Christian - 22:48

9. Ella Jicinsky, Des Moines Christian - 22:49

10. Taitlin Koch, West Central Valley - 22:55

18. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 23:33

22. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 23:43

36. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:39

39. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:57

64. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 27:02

111. Hope McPhillips, Tri-Center - 33:12

