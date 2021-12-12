Schreiber wins athletic director of the year

St. Albert athletic director Ken Schreiber graduated from St. Albert high school in 1974 and has been a part of the school almost every year since.

He’s been in his current role as athletic director since 2001. In that time, St. Albert has won 13 state championships, sent 53 teams to state and won the Iowa Traveling Challenge Cup six times.

Given all his success, it should be no surprise that Schreiber was named the 2022 Athletic Director of the Year for the entire state of Iowa.

“It feels very good,” Schreiber said about winning the award. “To be perfectly honest it took me by total surprise. I did not expect it. It’s a good feeling and I really appreciate the fact that I won this award.”

After graduating from St. Albert in 1974, he returned as a teacher in 1987. But, He said getting back to Council Bluffs was something he wanted to do.

“I graduated from St. Albert and have always loved the school,” Schreiber said. “My first teaching job was at Cathedral High School and I loved cathedral in Omaha but I wanted to come back to my alma mater in St. Albert and so I did. I had the honor to come back as a teacher and then I eventually became the athletic director and assistant principal. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Schreiber has coached multiple sports, including baseball, football, track and wrestling.

He was also the Southwest Iowa district baseball coach of the year four times, the 2A baseball coach of the year twice and coached the Falcons to two state championships in 1996 and 1999.

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inducted Schreiber in 2007.

“I really enjoy working with athletics,” Schreiber said. “Athletics has always been really, really important to me. I’ve coached about every sport out there with the exception of basketball. … It’s always been a big interest to me. That’s where my passion is so that’s where I wanted to continue when I got older. I felt very lucky that I got that opportunity to do that.”

Out of all his accomplishments, Schreiber pointed to the Iowa Traveling Challenge Cup victories as what he was most proud of. The Challenge Cup is all-around sports and academic award.

St. Albert won the cup in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018.