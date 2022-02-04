 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schwartz signs to play at IWCC

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Schwartz.jpg

Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz signs his letter of intent to play football at Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday. 

 COURTESY TIM NAVARA

Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz signed his letter of intent to play football at Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert