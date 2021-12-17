Scoreless first half costs Reivers in national title game

The first half did not go according to plan for Iowa Western football in the NJCAA national championship on Friday against New Mexico Military in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Reivers surrendered 31 straight points and never recovered in a 31-13 loss.

After forcing a three and out on the opening possession, the Reivers muffed a punt at the 23-yard line.

The Broncos scored two plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

Iowa Western had to punt five plays into the next drive, and New Mexico Military drove 85 yards in nine plays to take a 14-0 lead.

The Reivers started to find some rhythm on the next drive and got down to the 34-yard line. But, the Broncos blocked the field goal attempt and took over with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

Neither team scored on the next three drives. New Mexico Military punted once and Iowa Western punted twice.

New Mexico Military struck again with 40 seconds left in the half on a 72-yard, 13-play drive to take a 24-0 lead.

The second half didn't get any better.

Iowa Western fumbled the ball on its first possession giving New Mexico Military the ball at the 37-yard line.

The Broncos scored six plays later to take a 31-0 lead.

Iowa Western looked like it was going to score midway through the third quarter but threw an interception on the 1-yard line.

The Reivers finally got on the board with 12 minutes left in the game when Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz found Ryan Flournoy on a 33-yard pass to cut the lead to 31-7.

Iowa Western recovered an onside kick on the next play.

The Reivers showed signs of life, scoring in four plays in just over a minute when Glantz found Ryan Flournoy on a 37-yard pass. IWCC failed to pick up the 2-point conversion and trailed 31-13 with just over 11 minutes left in the game.

Iowa Western forced a three-and-out on its next possession and got the ball back at its 48-yard line with nine minutes left.

Glantz connected with Flournoy on a 46-yard pass on the next play, but two incomplete passes and a sack put the Reivers in fourth and long. The Reivers attempted to go for it but failed, giving the ball back to the Broncos.

New Mexico Military ran out the rest of the clock on the next drive to claim the national title.

Glantz finished the game with 310 yards and two touchdowns on 18 completions. Moses Bryant rushed for 40 yards on six carries. Flournoy caught six passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico Military (11-1) 14 10 7 0 -- 31

Iowa Western (10-1) 0 0 0 13 -- 13