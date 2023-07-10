Abraham Lincoln rallied late, but couldn't prevent a Valley walk-off 3-2 win in a battle of the cats in the 4A-3 Substate semifinal on Monday night.

It was a tremendous outing for Lynx senior Bennett Olsen, who after giving up two runs in the third inning settled in and pitched a gem, allowing just three hits.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth, Blake Higgins delivered a lead off single, following by Zach and Braydon Lincoln singles to load the bases. Aiden Martin drove in two runs to tie the game with a double.

Locked at 2-2 heading into the seventh, Olsen was replaced by Martin on the mound, but the Tigers were able to find home plate for a walk-off win to advance to Wednesday's substate final against Johnston.

AL's season comes to a heartbreaking but commendable end at 18-22, getting to the semifinal after an upset 5-4 win at Sioux City North.

Seniors Olsen, Owen Wilcoxsen, Merric Becker, Braydon Lincoln and Clayton Smith have their high school careers close

Abraham Lincoln (18-22) 000 002 0 -- 2 6 0

Valley (16-20) 002 000 1 -- 3 3 0

