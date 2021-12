Lewis Central graduate and University of Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak was one of nine Iowa football players named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Shudak was a second-team selection after successfully kicking 23 of 27 field goal attempts this season with a long of 51 yards. He was 4 for 6 on attempts of 50 yards or more.

Other Hawkeyes to make the All-Big Ten team were Tyler Linderbaum, Dane Delton, Jack Campbell, Matt Hankins, Charlie Jones, Kyler Schott and Zach VanValkenburg.