Shudak named to Lou Groza Award semifinalist list

Lewis Central alum and Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak was named as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the top college football placekicker.

Shudak is 11 of 13 this season, including a season long of 51 yards. he is also 24 of 24 on extra points this year.

His 11 field goals is tied for 29th in the country, his field-goal percentage of 84.6 is tied for 40th and his long of 51 yards is tied for 25th.

Only one Hawkeye has previously won the award, Nate Kaeding, in 2002. Kaeding played in the NFL from 2004 to 2012 where he made 181 field goals on 210 attempts.