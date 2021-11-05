 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shudak named to Lou Groza Award semifinalist list
0 comments

Shudak named to Lou Groza Award semifinalist list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caleb Shudak 3

Iowa’s Caleb Shudak kicks off to Iowa State during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 win at Jack Trice Stadium in 2019.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central alum and Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak was named as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the top college football placekicker. 

Shudak is 11 of 13 this season, including a season long of 51 yards. he is also 24 of 24 on extra points this year. 

His 11 field goals is tied for 29th in the country, his field-goal percentage of 84.6 is tied for 40th and his long of 51 yards is tied for 25th. 

Only one Hawkeye has previously won the award, Nate Kaeding, in 2002. Kaeding played in the NFL from 2004 to 2012 where he made 181 field goals on 210 attempts. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert